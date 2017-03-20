The Weston Forum

Hwang and Kupchick co-sponsor education forum to end homelessness

As members of the legislature’s Housing committee, Chair Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) and Ranking member State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132) will be co-sponsoring a legislative Breakfast & Education Forum to End Homelessness in Connecticut along with Chair Sen. Gayle Slossberg and Chair Rep. Larry Butler hosted by the homelessness advocacy organization New Reach on April 4, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Avenue, Hartford.

New Reach serves Connecticut families and households who are struggling with homelessness and poverty throughout New Haven and Fairfield Counties. New Reach is the single largest provider of emergency shelters and supportive housing for families in the state.   

According to New Reach, 100% their clients are low- or very low-income, earning below 30% of the Area Median Income. On average, clients served are 39% African-American, 37% Hispanic, 18% Caucasian, 2% Asian / Pacific Islander, 1% Native American, and 3% Multi-ethnic.

New Reach’s temporary and permanent housing programs are designed to serve diverse client compositions, including multi-generational families, residents with HIV/AIDS, residents who are physically or mentally disabled, chronically homeless residents,  LGBTQ residents, and Youth (18-24) aging out of foster care.

The goal of New Reach is to invest in partnerships with community service providers, corporations, organizations and volunteers to work collaboratively to end homelessness in Connecticut.   

Both Rep. Kupchick and Sen. Hwang encourage any interested constituents to attend and support this wonderful organization.

State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132) and Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28).

