Weston Notable Neighbors

Four students make Colgate dean’s list

Adam Bieler, Frances Homes, Charlotte Saltzgaber, and Caroline Parsons made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.

Ana Babinec graduates from Boston University

Ana Babinec graduated from Boston University in January. She received a bachelor of science in degree health science, cum laude.

Lilith Pianin named to Lafayette dean’s list

Lilith Pianin was named to the dean’s list at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., for the fall 2016 semester.

Staci Goldstein on Binghamton dean’s list

Staci Goldstein was named to the dean’s list at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y., for the fall 2016 semester.

Samuel Kadezabek makes RIT dean’s list

Samuel Kadezabek was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall 2016 semester.

Three make president’s list at Clemson

Natalie Hassett, Meredith Marcus and Julia Rogers made the President’s List at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., for the fall 2016 semester.

Gomar named to Ithaca dean’s list

Austin Gomar was named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., for the fall 2016 semester.

Chris Petty on Clemson dean’s list

Chris Petty was named to the dean’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., for the fall 2016 semester.