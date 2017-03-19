Editorial: After the fall

Welcome to New England, where it can be warm and balmy one day and a blizzard the next.

Last week, a major storm tore through Weston, dumping close to two feet of snow on the town.

That was great news for children who are eager to try out their sleds on the slopes of Weston. But for adults, there are some more serious things to do after the snowfall.

The first selectman and the Public Works Department want residents to keep in mind that when their driveways are being plowed, snow should not be pushed from driveways, walkways or yards into public roadways. Instead, residents should shovel the snow into their own yards.

In addition, plow operators can be held responsible for any damage done if those operators push snow into public roadways. So residents should make sure to talk to their operators so they understand.

Do you keep your car parked outside? Don’t forget to clean its roof of snow before venturing out onto the road. Snow and ice flying off a car can cause a serious accident for those behind it.

Also, make sure to clear a pathway to your home’s oil intake pipe. Drivers who make oil deliveries should not have to wade through snow to bring the oil that keeps your home warm and toasty.

When it comes to mailboxes, residents, not highway crews, are responsible for clearing a path to their mailboxes. Postal carriers will not deliver mail if they cannot safely access the mailbox.

Fire safety is also important. The Weston Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to help by clearing snow away from fire hydrants in their neighborhoods.

In case of a fire emergency, there could be a delay in response if firefighters have to spend time shoveling snow in order to get to the hydrants.

For the best access, three feet should be cleared from all sides of the hydrants.

Finally, to settle a question about damaged mailboxes that arises every winter, the Weston Highway Department is responsible for replacing damaged mailboxes only if the box is hit by a plow, not when damage is done by snow.