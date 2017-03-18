The Weston Forum

Channel 79 broadcast schedule for Weston

By Weston Forum on March 18, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on Channel 79:

  • Board of Finance meeting from March 6, daily at 9 a.m.
  • League of Women Voters Speak Up 2017, daily at noon
  • Board of Finance meeting from March 8, daily at 2 p.m.
  • Board of Selectmen meeting from Feb. 6, daily at 5 p.m.
  • Board of Selectmen meeting from Feb. 23, daily at 7:30 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.

Related posts:

  1. Weston meetings on government access Channel 79
  2. Weston’s Channel 79 broadcast schedule
  3. Channel 79 has updated broadcast schedule
  4. Weston meetings on government access Channel 79

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Weston High School turns up the HEAT on opioid use
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress