Weston High School turns up the HEAT on opioid use

Weston High School, in partnership with the U.S Attorney’s Office for Connecticut, will present a heroin and opioid awareness program for parents and educators on Thursday, April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Weston High School auditorium.

There will be a showing of Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict, a powerful documentary created by the FBI and DEA to educate students and parents about the dangers of addiction. The movie will be followed by a discussion with a Fairfield County parent who recently lost her son to an opioid overdose.

The mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Heroin Education Action Team (USA HEAT) is to stop the spread of the opioid abuse epidemic in Connecticut by increasing community understanding of the dangers associated with these drugs.

USA HEAT is a partnership between the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut and families who have lost a loved one to an overdose. Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, and children share their stories in order to educate others about the warning signs and dangers associated with opioid use and abuse. By doing so, they hope to help others avoid the pain they have suffered. Oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids have become widely and easily available in Connecticut. As a result, there is a significant increase in the number of teenagers who use and abuse opioids, often with deadly consequences.

The scourge of opioids is not limited to any particular locality, socioeconomic group, race, or gender. Rather, there have been overdoses and overdose deaths in every county in Connecticut — Fairfield County and the town of Weston are no exception.

USA HEAT seeks to inform communities of what they are up against, and what they can do to fight back. Team members deliver a compelling message based on the tragedy they have experienced firsthand with the goal of implementing a coordinated, effective response to this growing threat.