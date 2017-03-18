The Weston Forum

Minor snow expected for area Saturday through early Sunday morning

By Susan Shultz on March 18, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Bobby, left, and Tyler Hilleman enjoyed the snow at Baker Park in Darien this week — Laureen Vellante photo

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for southern Connecticut, with an accumulating snow of one to three inches,  until early Sunday morning.

The full weekend forecast:

Saturday
A chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday night
Light snow, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 30. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday
A 30% chance of light snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

