Minor snow expected for area Saturday through early Sunday morning

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for southern Connecticut, with an accumulating snow of one to three inches, until early Sunday morning. The full weekend forecast: Saturday A chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night Light snow, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 30. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday A 30% chance of light snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.