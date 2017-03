Lola Milliman of Weston and her new bulldog pup Schuyler are totally into the St. Patrick’ Day spirit.

St. Patrick’s Day is a public holiday in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Newfoundland and Labrador. It commemorates Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland, and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

The holiday so celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish people. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in more countries than any other national festival.