Weston’s WWII exhibit closes with Battle of the Atlantic lecture

The World War II exhibit at the Weston Historical Society concludes on Sunday, March 26, with a special lecture, “The Battle of the Atlantic,” by Bill Preinitz.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the single longest continual campaign of World War II. It began on the first day of the war and its last combat operation occurred on the last day of the war. The nature of this battle and the how and why of the Allied victory is the topic of Preinitz’s lecture. The talk will be held at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, at 2 p.m..

The lecture is part of the Memories of World War II exhibit, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the involvement of the United States in World War II. The exhibit focuses on the stories of the 155 men and women of Weston who served in the war.

The exhibit is open just two more weeks, Sunday, March 19, and Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.