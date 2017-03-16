Totaling 672 points, the Weston High boys swimming and diving team won its first state Class M championship on Thursday, March 16, at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

It was also the fifth straight state title for Weston, which previously competed in Class S before moving up a division due to an increase in school enrollment.

Notre Dame of West Haven was runner-up with 529, Hand of Madison was third with 472.

The Trojans won three gold medals, including in the 200-yard medley relay with Stefan Garbee, Nathan Katz, Mateusz Babinski and Charlie Palsho combining to swim a 1:36.19. Sam Stewart did likewise in the 100 free in 48.05.

Mitchell Levi, Babinski, Katz and Stewart won the gold in the 200 free really in 1:29.55 and Palsho was first in the 100 breaststrokee in 57.76.

Silver medals went to Garbee in the 200 individual medley (1:54.15) and the 100 butterfly (51.67), Palsho in the 50 free (22.12), Liam Simmons in diving (243.25 and Katz in the 100 breaststroke (58.59). Also finishing as runners-up, Garbee, Oscar Petersen, Stewart and Palsho combined for a 3:17.01 in the 400 free relay.

Nathan Katz took the bronze medal in the 200 IM in 1:55.56 and Josh Franco was third in the 500 free in 4:49.96.