Hwang to ‘step up’ opposition on casino expansion

Sen. Tony Hwang on March 15 issued the following statement after the state legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee voted favorably on legislation to expand casino gambling in the state:

“When Connecticut’s top attorney says the risks regarding casino expansion are ‘not insubstantial’, every state lawmaker should pause. Consider those words and what they could mean. Rolling the dice on casino expansion would put our state at risk for constitutional challenges by MGM or others under the equal protection clause. We would put our current revenue sharing agreement with the tribes at risk. Doubling down on the gambling industry would also ignore the significant and heartbreaking human and societal costs which would arise from addiction. So what happens now? We step up our opposition in this ‘David vs. Goliath’ battle. A diverse coalition of religious and grassroots groups have joined the fight against gambling expansion in Connecticut, and I am proud to stand side-by-side with them. To help us, visit NoMoreCasinosInCT.org.”

Sen. Hwang (SenatorHwang.com) represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. He can be reached at [email protected] and at 800-842-1421.