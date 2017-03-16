Firing up the slope

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department placed fifth at the seventh annual Firefighters Ski Race at Mohawk Mountain.

The race is a charity benefit for the Bridgeport Burn Center. Fire departments from throughout Connecticut came to race against each other for a good cause.

Five firefighters from each department in full turnout gear traversed a downhill course holding a 50-foot hose. To qualify a time, the team had to cross the finish line intact without letting go of the hose. The best of two runs was the official recorded time.

Weston firefighters Andy Wittenstein, Larry Roberts, Peter Stack, John LaCava, and Gary Clayton made their way down the frigid course in 28.33 seconds.