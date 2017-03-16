Weston students win prizes in C-SPAN’s video contest

C-SPAN announced on Monday that students at Weston High School were winners in C-SPAN’s national 2017 StudentCam competition.

Nathan Katz won third prize and will receive $750 for his documentary, Corporate Hypocrisy: Mergers and Acquisitions. Click HERE to watch his video.

Michael Bogaev won honorable mention and will receive $250 for his documentary, The Syrian Refugee Crisis. Click HERE to watch his video.

Representatives from C-SPAN are coming to Weston High School on Thursday, March 30, to present the awards to the students.

Each year, since 2006, C-SPAN partners with local cable affiliates in communities nationwide to invite middle school students (grades six to eight) and high school students (grades nine to 12) to produce short documentaries on an issue of national importance. This year, students answered the question “Your message to Washington: What is the most urgent issue for the new president and Congress to address in 2017?”

In response, C-SPAN received a record 2,903 video submissions from more than 5,600 students in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Students worked in teams or as individuals to address a wide range of public policy issues, from equality and the economy to the environment and education.

“With the new president and Congress in office, we wanted to hear from students about public policy issues they would like addressed in 2017,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN’s Manager of Education Relations. “StudentCam offers young people the opportunity to connect with lawmakers and experts and provides them with a platform to voice their opinions creatively.”

The most popular topics chosen by students were equality (16%), which included police brutality, racial and gender discrimination, and women’s rights, followed by the economy (13%) and the environment (11%).

C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable television companies, which support StudentCam. In Weston, C-SPAN is available locally through Optimum. This year for the first time, Altice USA, which operates the Optimum TV, phone and Internet services, was a leading sponsor of C-SPAN’s StudentCam competition.

“Altice USA congratulates Michael Bogaev and Nathan Katz on this achievement. The students that participated in this contest tackled issues that were important to them, their community and our nation. Altice USA shares C-SPAN’s commitment to providing educational opportunities for our young leaders to engage in their communities and have their opinions heard,” said Lee Schroeder, senior vice president for government and community affairs at Altice USA.

These winners are among 321 students from across the country winning a total of $100,000, including one grand prize winner, four first prize winners, 16 second prize winners, 32 third prize winners, and 97 honorable mentions.

The annual competition is sponsored by the C-SPAN Education Foundation. Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the thoughtful examination of the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.

The 150 winning videos can be viewed at studentcam.org.