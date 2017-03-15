The Weston Forum

Photos: Weston during the blizzard

By Weston Forum on March 15, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

image4 (4)

17342668_10212348139640719_3851040492206230851_n

17155393_10212400618429851_442044279539489384_n

17309259_10212348186201883_5181764180071900098_n

17240233_10209852041670917_7130468383624891603_o

FullSizeRender (54)

17342747_10212489407536004_1824214008148128966_n

image1 (12)

16998696_10212348140640744_4595345942870882682_n

17239922_10209852031910673_2746475968960824755_o

17265149_10212348188561942_738793499523830299_n

17265077_10211302309287586_7796441578278576960_n

IMG_1142

Photos taken by Westonites during Tuesday’s blizzard that dropped around a foot of snow and sleet throughout town.

Despite school cancellations on Tuesday and again today, there were very few weather related issues in town during the storm.

One power outage was reported on Riverfield Drive, but otherwise things were quiet.

“We dodged a bullet,” said Communications Center Director John Ojarovsky.

Weston police, fire, and EMS were on call and were prepared for the storm. “They’re a well-honed team,” Ojarovsky said.

