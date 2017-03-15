Photos: Weston during the blizzard

Photos taken by Westonites during Tuesday’s blizzard that dropped around a foot of snow and sleet throughout town.

Despite school cancellations on Tuesday and again today, there were very few weather related issues in town during the storm.

One power outage was reported on Riverfield Drive, but otherwise things were quiet.

“We dodged a bullet,” said Communications Center Director John Ojarovsky.

Weston police, fire, and EMS were on call and were prepared for the storm. “They’re a well-honed team,” Ojarovsky said.