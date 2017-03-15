Eversource is doing tree removal and trimming in Weston

Tree Warden Bill Lomas has announced that Eversource will be doing scheduled work in much of southern Weston.

Marking of trees with red ribbons has begun. These trees are to be removed to assist with providing dependable power to the area.

If residents have questions, concerns or want to discuss other trees near lines for potential pruning or removal, contact the Tree Warden at 203-331-6035.

In addition to removal, Eversource will be pruning and trimming on streets denoted by color in the scanned diagram below. Areas in light pink are marked for Enhanced Tree Trimming. Areas in red are marked for Backbone Maintenance Trimming and Enhanced Tree Removal. Areas in yellow are marked for Scheduled Maintenance Trimming.

Eversource will be requesting permission via “permission notices” to all homeowners whose trees are marked which reside on their properties. If log length wood of approximately 8 feet is wanted this should be noted on the permission slip. Please keep in mind how heavy wood is before requesting this. Private trees will not be removed without signed and returned notices. Town trees to be removed or trimmed will be marked accordingly.

All expenses for pruning, removal and cleanup will be born by Eversource. Please keep in mind as substantial work is going to be done in town that wood may remain on the side of the town roads while waiting to be picked up by log trucks. By contract Eversource subcontractors have up to two weeks to remove it. Typically this wood is picked up sooner. Wood on roadsides is available and can be picked up by those who want it. Work is expected to be in full swing this spring and early summer. Subcontractors to Eversource may be doing limited removals where necessary by priority beforehand.