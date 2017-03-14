The Weston Forum

News Alert: Weston schools will be closed Wednesday

Due to continued storm cleanup, Weston public schools and the school campus will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15.  All after school and evening activities are cancelled as well.

For 12-month employees only: All offices will be opening on a three-hour delay at 11 a.m.

First Selectman Nina Daniel said Weston got lucky this time around. There were minimal storm-related issues today and only one power outage during the blizzard. She said things went much smoother compared to the wind storm on March 2 when 67% of the town lost power.

