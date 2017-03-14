Weston blizzard update: Near whiteout conditions as storm develops

8:40 a.m. Metro North has just announced it is shutting down train service at noon today.

8 a.m. Weston residents are reporting they have six inches of snow so far as wind gusts swirl snow around in near whiteout conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Weston and the region until midnight tonight, Tuesday, March 14.

There will be heavy snowfall today with a possible accumulation of one to two feet of snow. Snow is coming down at two to four inches per hour at times. Snow may mix with sleet at times later this morning into this afternoon. But the precipitation is expected to change back to all snow before ending this evening.

Travel is dangerous due to whiteout conditions. Roads may become impassable at times.

Because of heavy snow and high wind gusts up to 45 mph, power outages may be possible as the storm wears on.

Governor Malloy has banned travel for non-essential personnel and Metro-North trains are running on a Sunday schedule.

In Weston, all public schools and school offices are closed and the town hall, library, and town offices are also closed.

Joe Miceli, Weston’s director of emergency management. issued a Code Red alert yesterday warning residents to take the following precautions:

1. Shelter yourselves indoors and ensure that your heating systems are fueled and working properly

2. Store enough food and water for a 72 hour period.

3. DO NOT TRAVEL DURING THE STORM.

4. Expect the snow to be heavy and very deep. Use caution when clearing the snow

5. Do not touch any wires or trees touching wires. Consider all wires as live and stay a minimum of 10 feet away.

6. Refer to the Town of Weston website at westonct.gov for updates regarding the storm.

7. The town has plans in place to open a comfort station at Weston High School if it becomes necessary. Check the town website for updates.

8. DO NOT call 911 unless you are experiencing a TRUE life-threatening emergency. First Responders will only be responding to actual emergencies, when conditions permit them to do so.

9. If you experience a power outage report it to Eversource directly by calling 1-800-286-2000

10. Take the time to charge your cell phones and electronic devices today.