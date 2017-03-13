League champs

The Weston fifth grade girls basketball team won the Fairfield County Basketball League Group C Bracket post-season tournament on Sunday, March 12. Played , Weston defeated Monroe, St. Mary’s Ridgefield and Southbury over the course of two weekends at various locations in the finals. Front row, from left, are Kayla Schiffer and Molly Brown. Second row, from left, are Tilly Blake, Avery Kreitler, Lauren Castro andJenna Bartlett. Third row, from left, are Kit Achar, Sofia Tomanelli, Reagan Keegan, Brandy Zinkel, Katarina Todorovich, Finlay Brown and Anna O’Neill. Back row, from left, are head coach Chris Zinkel, assistant coach Brian Gordon and assistant coach Scott Kreitler

