The Weston Forum

League champs

By Weston Forum on March 13, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston fifth grade girls basketball team won the Fairfield County Basketball League Group C Bracket post-season tournament on Sunday, March 12. Played , Weston defeated Monroe, St. Mary’s Ridgefield and Southbury over the course of two weekends at various locations in the finals. Front row, from left, are Kayla Schiffer and Molly Brown. Second row, from left, are Tilly Blake, Avery Kreitler, Lauren Castro andJenna Bartlett. Third row, from left, are Kit Achar, Sofia Tomanelli, Reagan Keegan, Brandy Zinkel, Katarina Todorovich, Finlay Brown and Anna O’Neill. Back row, from left, are head coach Chris Zinkel, assistant coach Brian Gordon and assistant coach Scott Kreitler

Related posts:

  1. League champs

Tags: ,

Previous Post Hospitals announce storm closings
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress