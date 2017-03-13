Weston schools, town hall closed March 14 due to forecasted blizzard

Due to the impending snow storm which is expected to start late tonight or early Tuesday morning, Weston schools and town hall will be closed Tuesday, March 14, and the town’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a Code Red Alert.

Weston public schools, offices, and the school campus will be closed Tuesday, March 14. All after school and evening activities are cancelled as well.

Weston Town Hall along with all other town offices, Library/Parks & Rec/Annex/Senior Center/Transfer Station will be closed Tuesday.

The Office of Emergency Management for the town of Weston has issued a Code Red update for tomorrow’s forecasted blizzard stating:

The effects of the blizzard will begin tomorrow with heavy snow and strong winds with gusts to 60 MPH. As the day progresses the weather conditions will continue to deteriorate and have a crippling effect on travel.

In preparation for the storm, please take the following precautions to protect your families and property.

1. Shelter yourselves indoors and ensure that your heating systems are fueled and working properly

2. Store enough food and water for a 72 hour period.

3. DO NOT TRAVEL DURING THE STORM.

4. Expect the snow to be heavy and very deep. Use caution when clearing the snow

5. Do not touch any wires or trees touching wires. Consider all wires as live and stay a minimum of 10 feet away.

6. Refer to the Town of Weston website at westonct.gov for updates regarding the storm.

7. The town has plans in place to open a comfort station at Weston High School if it becomes necessary. Check the town website for updates.

8. DO NOT call 911 unless you are experiencing a TRUE life-threatening emergency. First Responders will only be responding to actual emergencies, when conditions permit them to do so.

9. If you experience a power outage report it to Eversource directly by calling 1-800-286-2000

10. Take the time to charge your cell phones and electronic devices today.