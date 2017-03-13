League champs

The Weston fifth grade and seventh grade girls basketball teams won the Fairfield County Basketball League championships on Sunday, March 12. The seventh grade girls (pictured) defeated New Milford 30-8. The team is coached by Weston girls varsity coach Dan Rosen and assisted by Scott Kreitler. Players include Shea Greene, Katherine Tunney, Abby Cohen, Aiden Kreitler, Emily Melito, Rianne Withington, Leia Pinals, Taylor Werner, Carly Seigel and Keona Patel.