Weather Alert: Blizzard warning in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning, in effect from midnight tonight, March 13, through midnight Tuesday, March 14.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are in the forecast for portions of northeastern New Jersey, Northern

Westchester, Northern Fairfield, and Northern New Haven counties.

A possible accumulation of 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with 2 to 4 inches per hour early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

Travel could be dangerous travel due to whiteout conditions at times and power outages are possible.

Winds may be heavy at times with gusts at 20 to 30 mph and up to 40 mph on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s.

A blizzard warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.