The Weston Forum

Weather Alert: Blizzard warning in effect

By Patricia Gay on March 13, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A blizzard warning has been issued for Weston and the area.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Weston and the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning, in effect from midnight tonight, March 13, through midnight Tuesday, March 14.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are in the forecast for portions of northeastern New Jersey, Northern
Westchester, Northern Fairfield, and Northern New Haven counties.

A possible accumulation of 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with 2 to 4 inches per hour early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

Travel could be dangerous travel due to whiteout conditions at times and power outages are possible.

Winds may be heavy at times with gusts at 20 to 30 mph and up to 40 mph on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s.

A blizzard warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Related posts:

  1. Weston House of Horrors: NYC pet shop owner animal hoarding
  2. Photo Slideshow: Election Day 2016
  3. Video: Bunk the bulldog skates into Weston
  4. Westonites may soon recycle textiles in town

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post The Conscious Cook: In praise of spring Next Post Paul Deysenroth celebrates 50 years with Weston Fire and EMS
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress