Pulling off a second upset in the state Class M tournament was within the reach of the Weston High boys basketball team.

The 14th-seeded Trojans, who topped third-seeded Waterford in the second round, came close to doing likewise to Brookfield in the quarterfinals. Strong rebounding late in the action by the 11th-seeded host Bobcats tipped the scales in their favor for a 61-58 win on Saturday, March 11.

Weston trailed 15-13 after one quarter and was down 32-29 at halftime, It went up 34-32 before the Bobcats responded with four consecutive three-pointers to go up 44-34 with 4:46 left in the third quarter. The Trojans still trailed by nine 48-39 going into the final frame before battling back.

Managing to dig itself out of the hole, Weston tied it at 51-51 with 3:43 left to play. Brookfield came up with some key rebounds and hit several foul shots to stay ahead of Weston, which did manage a last-second three-point attempt that bounced off the rim before the final buzzer sounded.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 24 points, including two three-pointers. Chris Hover scored 14. Nik Parker scored nine and Zach Clevenger sank six, all coming on a pair of three-pointers. All were playing in their final high school game.

Andrew Folger hit one three-pointer and Christian Watanabe scored two points for Weston, which finished the season at 15-9 overall.

Lucas Joshi had 23 points for Brookfield, which will okay Tolland in the semfinals.