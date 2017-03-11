National Weather Service: Potential blizzard Monday night

The following is a report from the National Weather Service released Saturday, March 11:
Confidence is increasing for a strong coastal storm to bring significant snow and strong winds across the area Monday Night intoTuesday Night.
Potential exists for:
- Significant snowfall (1 ft +) with blizzard conditions
- Wind gusts of 40-50 mph along the coast
- Minor to possibly moderate coastal impacts with Tuesday high tide cycles
Uncertainty and Storm Scenarios:
- There is considerable model spread in the track of the storm this far out due to a complex interaction between northern and southern jet energies.
- A storm track closer to the coast would:
- Increase chance for heavy snow to mix with or change to heavy rain along the coast
- Increase potential for damaging wind gusts
- Increase potential for moderate coastal flooding
- A storm track farther offshore would:
- Increase potential for a widespread 1+ ft snowfall with blizzard conditions
- Decrease potential for moderate coastal flooding
Unseasonably cold temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees below normal will continue into Monday.
Marine Hazards (Monday Night into Tuesday Night)
- Potential for gale force gusts 34-47 kt on nearshore waters.
- Potential for storm force gusts 48-62 kt on the ocean waters south of Long Island.
- Seas could build to 15+ feet on the ocean waters Tuesday into Tuesday Night and 3 to 6 feet on Long Island Sound.