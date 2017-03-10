Hwang urges public to join him in ‘David vs. Goliath’ fight

Sen. Tony Hwang on March 9 said that if legislation to expand gambling in Connecticut passes, a casino somewhere in Fairfield County could one day be reality.

“At the State Capitol, I am trying to prevent that from happening,” said Hwang. “This is a David vs. Goliath fight. The forces that want expanded gambling are extremely powerful, but I am proud to say that people throughout Connecticut have joined me in the fight.”

Those groups include:

Connecticut Catholic Conference

Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ

Episcopal Church in Connecticut

Connecticut League of Women Voters

Family Institute of Connecticut

New England Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America

Connecticut Association for Human Services

Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport

Advocacy Unlimited, Inc.

Farmington Valley American Muslim Center

Resident Bishop New England Conference of the United Methodist Church

American Baptist Churches of Connecticut

“Anyone who does not want to see more people’s lives ruined by expanded Connecticut gambling can make their voices heard at the State Capitol,” said Hwang. “Let state lawmakers know how you feel, and do so today.”

Hwang said the public may do the following:

Send an email to: [email protected] (the email may be as brief as you like)

Copy Hwang at [email protected] and include your name and town

Put “No More Casinos!” in the subject line

Share this information with friends and neighbors

Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport . On the web: SenatorHwang.com and NoMoreCasinosInCT.org.