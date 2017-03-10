The Weston Forum

Hwang urges public to join him in ‘David vs. Goliath’ fight

By HAN Network on March 10, 2017 in Community, News, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

Sen. Tony Hwang on March 9 said that if legislation to expand gambling in Connecticut passes, a casino somewhere in Fairfield County could one day be reality.

“At the State Capitol, I am trying to prevent that from happening,” said Hwang. “This is a David vs. Goliath fight. The forces that want expanded gambling are extremely powerful, but I am proud to say that people throughout Connecticut have joined me in the fight.”

Those groups include:

  • Connecticut Catholic Conference
  • Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ
  • Episcopal Church in Connecticut
  • Connecticut League of Women Voters
  • Family Institute of Connecticut
  • New England Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America
  • Connecticut Association for Human Services
  • Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport
  • Advocacy Unlimited, Inc.
  • Farmington Valley American Muslim Center
  • Resident Bishop New England Conference of the United Methodist Church
  • American Baptist Churches of Connecticut

“Anyone who does not want to see more people’s lives ruined by expanded Connecticut gambling can make their voices heard at the State Capitol,” said Hwang. “Let state lawmakers know how you feel, and do so today.”

Hwang said the public may do the following:

Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport . On the web: SenatorHwang.com and NoMoreCasinosInCT.org.

Sen. Tony Hwang (left) and former Connecticut Congressman Robert Steele (right), author of The Curse: Big-Time Gambling's Seduction of a Small New England Town testified on March 9 against proposals to expand gambling in Connecticut.

Sen. Tony Hwang (left) and former Connecticut Congressman Robert Steele (right), author of The Curse: Big-Time Gambling's Seduction of a Small New England Town testified on March 9 against proposals to expand gambling in Connecticut.

 

