Weston grand list grows by .60%

Weston’s net grand list has grown by $14.22 million, a .60% increase, compared with a .67% increase in actual growth last year and .56% the year before.

Most of the growth came from residential real estate. But there was also an increase in business personal property.

The net grand list, a compilation of all taxable property in Weston as of Oct. 1, 2016, is $2,372,862,954. That’s $14,227,307 more than the 2015 grand list of $2,358,635,647.

Growth in the town’s taxable grand list allows the tax levy — the amount of money the town needs to raise from taxation — to be spread across a wider tax base, thereby reducing potential increases in the mill rate.

The annual mill (or tax) rate is determined after the fiscal year’s budget is completed and all known revenue sources are projected, with the exception of tax revenue. The town then determines the value of a mill, which is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value on the grand list. The mill rate is derived by dividing the town’s grand levy (its debt) by the town’s grand list.

The grand list is made up of real estate, personal property and motor vehicle assessments.

Real estate

Real estate assessments make up the bulk — 94%, with residential real estate accounting for 93% — of Weston’s grand list and are figured at 70% of the Oct. 1, 2013, real market value.

Net real estate assessments total $2,229,375,020, an increase of $10.25 million or .46% from last year’s total of $2,219,115,470.

The .46% increase is predominantly due to residential building improvements, including the completion of new homes.

Business personal property

There was also a notable increase in business personal property.

Net personal property assessments grew 11.58% from the previous grand list, compared to the 4.2% growth seen last year.

Personal property includes commercial and industrial furniture, fixtures and machinery. These assessments are generally based on 70% of depreciated acquisition costs.

Personal property assessments total $26,568,384, which is $2.75 million more than last year’s total of $23,809,392.

The increase was driven mainly by taxpayer Connecticut Light & Power.

Motor vehicles

Net motor vehicle assessments are up 1.04%, an increase of $1,208,765, to $116,919,550.

Motor vehicle assessments are based on 70% of average retail value. Pricing guides provided by the National Automobile Dealers Association are used to determine value. The state Office of Policy Management recommends the use of these guides.

Top taxpayers

As in prior years, Weston’s top taxpayers are Connecticut Light & Power, with real and personal property assessments totaling $18,036,420, followed by Aspetuck Valley Country Club at $10,460,510 and Aquarion Water Co. at $6,631,180. Of interest, there are three motor vehicle leasing companies in the top 10 taxpayer list.

The 2016 grand list assessment reflects the market values in effect as of Oct. 1, 2013, when the last revaluation was conducted. Changes in real estate prices over the past three years since the 2013 revaluation do not affect the assessed value of property in Weston, and will not be considered a valid reason for a reduction by the Board of Assessment Appeals. State law requires the assessor to value all real estate based on the market as of Oct. 1, 2013.