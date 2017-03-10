Weston finance board opposes funding of MS4 state permit

While reviewing the selectmen’s proposed 2017-18 town operating budget on Monday, the Board of Finance had an issue with the cost of a recurring storm water discharge permit, an unfunded mandate by the state, that must be paid every year.

The selectmen have budgeted $125,000 for the first payment of the MS4 permit — General Permit for the Discharge of Stormwater from Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems.

The $125,000 cost represents 36.3% of the increase in the selectmen’s budget.

According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the MS4 general permit requires each municipality to take steps to keep storm water entering its storm sewer systems clean before that storm water enters water bodies.

One element of the MS4 permit is the requirement that towns put public education programs in place to make residents aware that storm water pollutants emanate from many of their everyday living activities, and to inform them of steps they can take to reduce pollutants in storm water runoff.

Next week, the selectmen are meeting with an engineering firm to discuss the implementation of the MS4 permit.

“We will have obligations to test the storm water throughout the year,” said Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz.

There are multiple sites in town that would be tested throughout the year, said Selectman Chris Spaulding, but the board will get a more thorough report after meeting with an engineering firm.

Finance board member Jerry Sargent asked what would happen if the town didn’t follow the mandate.

Public Works Director Joe Lametta responded, “The first time the town doesn’t adhere to the mandate would likely result in a warning from the DEEP, while the second time around would likely result in a fine that may be pretty steep.”

“Unfunded mandates are our first line of defense against what the state is trying to push down to towns like Weston. This is No. 1 on the list in my opinion,” said finance board member Bob Ferguson. “We might consider funding it in a reserve account, but I would absolutely not do the work or pay for this.”

Ferguson said he would “definitely postpone” any possible work to be done relating to the MS4 permit. “I would not do this work under any circumstances,” he said.

When Ferguson asked the rest of the board their thoughts on the MS4 permit, there was agreement the permit should not be fully funded.

Next steps

The finance board will hold a public hearing for Westonites to express their views on the town and school budgets on Wednesday, March 29, in the Weston Middle School library.

On Monday, April 3, the finance board will host a budget deliberation meeting to possibly make proposed cuts. The deliberation meeting is at the Town Hall Meeting Room.

The Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) will be on Wednesday, April 19. The public will have a chance to vote on the budgets following the ATBM, and also at a subsequent referendum.