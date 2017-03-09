Congregation for Humanistic Judaism celebrates Purim

Looking for an excuse to dress in costume and make a lot of noise? Bring your groggers and come celebrate Purim with the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism (CHJ) on Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Ave., Westport.

March in the costume parade, enjoy a Purim play performed by the students, and play carnival style games.

There will be pizza, games and prizes. New this year — Purim photo booth and photo collage. Have the kids come in costume; photo props will be available.

Purim commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian Empire from destruction in the wake of a plot by Haman, a story recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. Esther is the heroine of the story who saves the Jews. When the story of Purim is told, listeners drown out the name of evil Haman with noisemakers.

This family-focused event is a great way for Jewish or interfaith families who are interested in the Congregation to learn more about the group and see the Sunday School in action. RSVP to 203-293-8867 or email [email protected]

To learn more about the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism and its programs, visit humanisticjews.org.