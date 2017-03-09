Hitting the slopes was a challenge in itself for the Weston High ski teams at the State Open race.

Going to Mount Southington last week, the Trojans had to deal with less than ideal conditions due to the warmer than usual temperatures. Many teams had at least one skier fall while trying to complete the course, which was soft, wet and had huge ruts, according to Weston head coach Rich Fanning.

But all the other teams had to deal with the same situation and the Weston boys team still remained in contention. With a team score of 320.50 seconds, Weston placed fourth in a field of 13 on Thursday, March 2.

Fairfield Prep was the winner with 311.04. Brunswick was second with 314.62 and Greenwich was third with 319.72.

Because of deteriorating course conditions, the boys race canceled the second runs. Instead, each skier’s first run was counted twice.

Out of more than 120 skiers, the Trojans had the second-best time on the mountain. Posting a combined 49.74, Morgan Dawkins was second only to Brunswick’s Nick Blum.

He was also the only Weston skier in the top 20. The Trojans’ next fastest time was from Jake Wilder, who was 26th in 53.30.

Less than a second behind him was teammate Gabe Toth, taking 31st in 53.58.

Grant Hoffman’s 53.96 was good for 36th. It was too close to call for 38th. Connor Meccay and Wilton’s Griffin Klinga tied with a 54.32 apiece.

In 53rd was Henry Robbins with a 55.58 to complete the scoring for the team. Also in the race, Will Ruiz had a 56.62.

Brendan Schoff had a 56.74, tying for 64th with Staples’ Ben Shmaruk and Fairfield’s Mike Murphy. Tristan Meccay was 74th in 57.68. Three places later was Liam Hourihan in 58.34.

The Weston girls in particular had a tough time with the course. They had several skiers fall, unable to complete at least one run.

While they did record a team time, they were 10th out of 11 teams with a 373.84.

Fairfield was the winner with 334.94 and Greenwich was runner-up with 343.80. Third went to Staples with 344.46.

Weston’s best finish was from Emma Radisch. Posting a 56.77, she was 17th.

Almost making the top 20 was Mallory Rogers. A 56.95 put her 0.01 second and one spot behind Fairfield’s Lizzie Vatis.

Farther back in the field was Lydia Samson with a 62.06, good for 40th. Right behind her was Nicole Prackup with a 62.23.

Lauren Hill, Weston’s No. 1 skier, fell two gates from the finish on her second run. Although she was able to finish, her combined time was 69.15, putting her 75th.

Completing the scoring for the Trojans was Sophie Van Koppen in 81st with a 76.56.