A strong start offensively helped the Weston High boys basketball team upset Waterford 71-65 in the second round of the state Class M tournament on Wednesday, March 8.

Weston, the 14th seed, led 27-20 after one quarter and increased its lead to 10 (44-34) at halftime.

Third-seeded Waterford had an advantage in rebounding in its end of the court and used this in scoring a number of second-chance points. It also turned some turnovers by the Trojans into scoring opportunities.

Nik Parker led Weston with 25 points and had 10 rebounds. Hamilton Forsythe scored 16 and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Zach Clevenger scored nine with two three-pointers and Christian Watanabe netted seven. Andrew Folger and Chris Hover scored five apiece, each with a three-pointer.

Jason Lawrence scored four for Weston, which will visit 11th-ranked Brookfield for the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m.