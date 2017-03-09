How sweet it is!

Two Westonites are extracting sap from nearly 300 maple trees to create maple syrup, also known as liquid gold.

Since early February, Phoebe Cole-Smith and Mike Smith, the owners of Dirt Road Farm on Newtown Turnpike, have been taking sap from their trees and producing syrup.

“We have 400 taps in our trees this year,” said Cole-Smith. “Last year we had 300, but we decided to go for more this time. We are pretty much at capacity.”

The Smiths, who live in a house on the farm, have already produced 10 batches of syrup and extracted more than 40 gallons of sap. According to Smith, that number is solid, despite the unseasonable warmth throughout New England recently.

He said high temperatures are bad for syrup production. Ideally, he said, temperatures should be around 40 degrees during the day and 25 degrees at night.

A fluctuation in temperature from warmer to below freezing is crucial for maximum production. When temperatures rise above freezing, pressure develops in each tree that allows the sap to flow.

When temperatures fall again, the tree is replenished with water, which enables sap to keep flowing. The Smiths aren’t sure how much more sap they’ll get if there’s consistent warmth.

At the end of last season, they finished with more than 16 batches — 60 gallons of syrup.

The sap of a maple tree looks and tastes like water, with just a bit more sweetness. After collecting the sap, Smith boils it down in an evaporator located in the wooden “sugar shack” in his yard.

The evaporator is fueled by burning wood to obtain pure syrup without chemical agents or preservatives.

“Every year I say I’m going to get a gas heater, but every year I keep coming back to chopping wood,” said Smith. “I guess it makes the whole process more romantic.”

When boiling, the sap requires constant attention to ensure that the syrup develops the appropriate sugar content.

Syrup boiled too long will eventually crystallize, whereas under-boiled syrup will be watery, and will quickly spoil. After proper boiling, the syrup is filtered to remove sugar sand and crystals.

Finally, the Smiths bottle the syrup by hand. In the coming weeks, the syrup from Dirt Road Farm will be available at Peter’s Market in Weston.

Gathering sap

Since Feb. 2, the Smiths and two employees have been spending a lot of time traversing the farm with large plastic containers to gather sap.

They divide the property up and walk across the uneven terrain, transferring sap from the buckets into their containers. When the containers are full, the sap is poured into a large basin next to the sugar shack to begin the process of making syrup.

“I work at The Hickories [an organic farm in Ridgefield] when their season begins, so this is a good way to get into shape before I start there full-time,” said Nick LeBrock, a Newtown resident who comes to Weston to help the Smiths collect sap.

LeBrock, who came to the area from Illinois three years ago, said he goes to Dirt Road Farm “three or four times a week” and spends “about two or three hours” each trip collecting sap from the maple trees.

“It’s actually kind of a relaxing thing to do,” said LeBrock. “It’s really rewarding work for me.”

Gathering sap is demanding work –– Cole-Smith emphasized the importance of picking up buckets a certain way to keep from hurting your shoulder.

But it is also a communal and social experience. When Anne, a friend of Cole-Smith’s, stopped by the farm to see the production process, she offered to help gather sap and was given a bucket.

“Whenever a friend offers to help, I make sure to tell them that it’s hard work,” said Cole-Smith. “We have fun, but there is always a lot of work to do.”