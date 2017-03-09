Wind wreaks havoc across Weston

Weston had the distinction of having the most power outages in the state during a severe windstorm last Thursday, March 2. At one point, more than two-thirds of the town lost power.

Heavy winds had been forecast the day before, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning for the state on Thursday.

Gusts picked up in the morning, just as kids were settling into their classrooms.

Powerful winds took down trees and power lines across town. By 8:50 a.m. Eversource reported that 1,002 customers in Weston, one-third of the town, were without power, including Weston Center and all four schools on School Road.

With input from Weston police Sgt. Matt Brodacki, schools Superintendent William McKersie made the decision to keep the kids in school rather than calling for an early dismissal. McKersie sent an email to Weston families saying the schools were running on generators and lunch would be provided for students who did not bring food. All evening activities at the schools were canceled.

At the storm’s peak, Eversource reported that 2,554 out of 3,835 customers in Weston lost power, 67% of the town. This was significantly more than in any other town in the state.

Power was restored to most homes and businesses by Thursday night while trees were removed from roadways.

Brodacki, who is acting as sergeant-in-charge of the police department, said at the height of the storm there were 16 road blockages, and state roads (routes 53 and 57) and many of the main arteries of the town were closed.

The police department had 66 recorded incidents on file for the day. Of those, approximately 50 to 55 were associated with the wind incident or directly related to the effects of the wind incident.

Timeline

Brodacki kept a timeline of the storm, giving a glimpse from the police department’s perspective. Some excerpts:

8:26 a.m. A large tree branch falls through the back window of a car traveling on Weston Road in front of the school essentially stopping traffic during rush hour. Operator was ok, and vehicle moved off road. Wires above Weston Road incident break and fall to the ground stopping traffic again while rescuers are still on scene. No one was injured.

8:31 a.m. Reports of the school campus going dark and losing power. It is discovered that wires broke and were on the ground on School Road at the intersection of Lords Highway.

8:33 a.m. Unexpected high winds continue and take down wires on Cartbridge causing a small fire. No one injured, but traffic blocked.

8:40 a.m. Dispatch center begins to get flooded with calls from parents, citizens, alarms, and incident driven traffic.

8:48 a.m. Tree blocking Georgetown Road. Traffic hindered for approximately 20 minutes, but resumed.

9 a.m. Press update given for traffic concerns, town website updated, initial communication with Eversource established to determine response.

9:05 a.m. Wires break and take down trees at 232 Newtown Turnpike stopping traffic entirely. Traffic routed from Rt. 53 to Rt. 57 and area secured until power company arrival.

9:06 a.m. Wires and trees are down on Lyons Plain Road at #56 stopping traffic entirely.

9:55 a.m. Tree leaning dangerously over a powerline Good Hill Road. Road accessible, but not safe for general public.

10 a.m. Update provided to all town officials and school personnel. Coordination meeting with school, and it was decided to keep children on campus due to high winds and dangerous environments still present in town. Contingency plans established in the event of a change to expected procedures.

12:30 p.m. School meeting — Despite power issues and fire drill alarm sounding twice during the day, the school was able to maintain normal educational activities. Eversource able to clear one egress completely from school and expected Weston Road to be clear for travel, even though power would still not be restored completely.

2:20 p.m. Normal dismissal takes place.

3:00 p.m. Police begin working on facilitating rush hour traffic for state highways and main roads still closed. Restoration of power still underway with many Eversource crews still working in town into the night.

11 p.m. Police work with Eversource to ensure the majority of power has been restored and most if not all travel in town is returned to normal status. Incident considered over.