The Weston Forum

Today is Fairfield County’s Giving Day

By Weston Forum on March 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Today is Fairfield County’s Giving Day, a 24-hour period for donations to be made online to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day is an online event and all activity takes place on FCGives.org. Updates will be posted to FCGives.org as well as the Community Foundation’s website at FCCFoundation.org and on Facebook and Twitter (@FCCFoundation).

Donations must be made on FCGives.org on March 9 between 12 a.m. and 11:59:59 p.m..

The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum.

There are chances for participating charities to win additional cash prizes based on number of donations, amount of donations and other categories.

For more information and to email [email protected] or call 203-750-3200.

Related posts:

  1. Fairfield County’s Giving Day slated for March 9
  2. Giving Day surpasses $1-million goal
  3. Get Healthy CT: You can manage holiday stress
  4. BBB: Know how to spot and avoid criminal fraud

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — The Granny Point Next Post Wind wreaks havoc across Weston
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress