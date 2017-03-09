Today is Fairfield County’s Giving Day, a 24-hour period for donations to be made online to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day is an online event and all activity takes place on FCGives.org. Updates will be posted to FCGives.org as well as the Community Foundation’s website at FCCFoundation.org and on Facebook and Twitter (@FCCFoundation).

Donations must be made on FCGives.org on March 9 between 12 a.m. and 11:59:59 p.m..

The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum.

There are chances for participating charities to win additional cash prizes based on number of donations, amount of donations and other categories.

For more information and to email [email protected] or call 203-750-3200.