Weston High’s Daniel Myers was named All-State in boys soccer for the fall 2016 season. Myers, a senior captain, was also named an All-South-West Conference selection and was ranked fifth best player in the conference by opposing coaches. Myers also received the Players’ Player award and Coaches’ Player award from his teammates and coaches. He will play for the men’s soccer team at Houghton College in Caneadea, N.Y., in the fall.