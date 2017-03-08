The Weston Forum

All-State

By Weston Forum on March 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Daniel Myers was named All-State in boys soccer for the fall 2016 season. Myers, a senior captain, was also named an All-South-West Conference selection and was ranked fifth best player in the conference by opposing coaches. Myers also received the Players’ Player award and Coaches’ Player award from his teammates and coaches. He will play for the men’s soccer team at Houghton College in Caneadea, N.Y., in the fall.

Related posts:

  1. Set for soccer
  2. Riach, Okoro sign with schools
  3. All-State
  4. All-State

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Babe Ruth starts registration Next Post CT has fourth highest real-estate property taxes
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress