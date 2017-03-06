The Weston Forum

Boucher considers exploratory committee for governor’s office

By Tony Spinelli on March 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Toni Boucher

Toni Boucher

Weston’s State Senator, Toni Boucher (R-26) confirmed she is looking into forming a new exploratory committee for the governor’s seat.

“Like many other good people are doing, I am exploring an exploratory due to increasing pressure from many different fronts and people,” Boucher said in an email, after a report appeared in a regional news outlet. She said she has not filed her intentions. “Too many budget issues in Hartford and do not want to complicate,” Boucher said.

Boucher spent seven months exploring a run for governor in 2013 and 2014. She ultimately did not run for governor. She continued for a fourth term in the state Senate.

“Exploring a run for governor has been an extraordinary journey,” she said at the time.

Last time around, she said she was moved by the outpouring of support from across the 26th District, as well as the state, but she was unable to raise as much money as she thought necessary.

“To be a viable candidate, you need about $80,000 to $85,000,” she said at the time. “My goal was to reach $100,000,” she said. Boucher had reported raising more than $66,000 as of Dec. 31, 2013.

Related posts:

  1. Boucher: Republicans lead the way on budget deficit
  2. Debate: Boucher, Curry disagree on minimum wage, family leave
  3. Boucher: Republicans and Democrats need a meeting of the minds
  4. Boucher: Governor’s budget is a false start that results in roughing the state

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post The Hallway: Preparing for the future
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress