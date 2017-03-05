The Hallway: Preparing for the future

On Feb. 6, in a letter sent by email to the class of 2017, Weston High School Principal Lisa Deorio announced the implementation of a new “Senior Seminar” program to take place during fourth quarter before internships. The theme of the new initiative, as Mrs. Deorio stated in her letter, is “Life After WHS” and will feature a total of seven seminars, each with a different guest speaker, aimed at preparing seniors for success after graduation.

There have, of course, been popular grumblings as many seniors balk at the idea of losing a free period in their last quarter of high school. However, I’m going to keep my own opinion a secret on this one, at least on paper. That being said, I do think the announcement of the seminars provokes a sobering realization on the part of high school seniors. With classes still in full swing and many college decisions still pending, I would venture to guess that few in the class of 2017 — myself included — have really thought seriously about the fact that in just over three months, we will be finished with Weston High School for good.

For some, it might be difficult to look to the future without feeling some nostalgia about the past. In our class of just 204 students, many peers have known each other since kindergarten. In such a tight knit community, the idea of a fresh start might seem as frightening as it is exciting.

However, we, the class of 2017, should never forget that in leaving the town that has for so long served as our bastion of security, we are presented with the invaluable opportunity to reinvent ourselves away from what we know. Weston is so economically, politically, and ethnically homogeneous that it’s invigorating to think that soon we will not only meet but also live and work with people who will challenge these norms and, in doing so, help us to broaden our perspectives.

Closing this chapter of our lives, we gain a once in a lifetime chance to decide who we want to be, and the people we become will probably be unlike the ones we have been in the past; ultimately, the identities we forged in Weston will not define who we will be in the future.

In the next few months, we will be getting a lot of advice about what to do and what not to do to be successful, but I would say that the most important thing is to embrace this change as something that will eventually make our lives richer. To do this, we should remember to always be open to diversity around us, curious in exploring our interests, and relentless in pursuing our passions, when we discover them. If we do this, I am confident that we will be successful in “Life after WHS,” however we choose to measure that success as individuals. I, for one, can’t wait to see what you all become.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.