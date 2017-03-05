Editorial: Bad news budget

Weston attracts talented and highly educated citizens who value the town’s rural ambiance. By and large, they can afford the relatively higher taxes required to live in a town with a minimal commercial tax base.

Everyone wants a well-run town, with top-performing schools, a low crime rate, well-maintained roads, manicured parks and fields, and an up-to-date, well-functioning public library.

Westonites recognize that these services come with a price. They are willing to pay for them, provided town leaders conservatively hold spending increases to a minimum, as they have done in recent years.

The state is now asking Weston and other towns to fund a third of the Teacher Retirement Benefit, a fund that replaces Social Security for teachers in Connecticut and has always been funded by the state along with teacher co-pays.

Years of mismanaging state spending and kicking the can down the road to future generations has come home to roost. The state faces a demoralizing $1.7-billion budget hole that must be plugged. The choice is to slash spending, increase taxes, or both.

The budget has to be balanced, and there is no good way to do it. Every alternative will extract pain. Municipal and legislative leaders have vociferously responded that the cost shift is unfair.

Teacher pension costs are in the depleted condition they’re in because state officials failed to make sufficient contributions to the system for as many as seven decades.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is asking the towns to make up for the funding error, saying, “We are all in this together.”

Officials sure aren’t feeling that way. They see it as the town being penalized for its judicious practices over the years.

Crafting the town and school budget creates anxiety in the best of times. In the worst of times, irritation over paying a little more in taxes turns into the the prospect of cutting through bone.

The state finds itself in a fine mess, and has put it on the backs of the people who have acted responsibly to get out of it.

Weston taxpayers — along with their counterparts in towns across the state — must fasten their seat belts for a bad-news budget season with no end in sight.