Totaling 426 points, the Weston High boys swimming team was second at the South-West Conference championships on Friday, May 3, at Masuk High.

Defending champ Pomperaug, the only team to defeat Weston during the regular season, was the winner again with 586. Newtown was third with 370.

Weston earned medals in several events. Nathan Katz took first in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:55.52, wining the gold medal and setting a meet record. Liam Simmons won the diving event with a score of 456.35.

Charlie Palsho set a meet record in the 100 breaststroke in 57.83 for the gold medal. The Trojans also won the 400 free relay with Stefan Garbee, Oscar Petersen, Sam Stewart and Palsho finishing in 3:1.88.

Silver medals went to Palsho in the 50 free (22.34), Katz in the 100 butterfly (52.84), Stewart in the 100 free (49.30), Josh Franco in the 500 free (4:45.56). Franco, Mitchell Levi, Katz and Stewart were second in the 200 free relay (1:31.87).

Franco (pictured) was third in the 200 IM, 2:02.15 and Stewart did likewise in the 50 free in 22.40.