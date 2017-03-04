Weston High School principal’s report for February

Weston High School Principal Lisa Deorio discussed recent activities and events in her report for the month of February.

Scheduling for the 2017-18 year is underway in the school counseling department. The eighth graders and their academic teachers visited during midterms for small group presentations called A Slice of High School.

Three art students, Caiti Levin, Samantha Shey and Leila Sturges, received second-place awards for their entries into the Teen Visions Show sponsored by Jerry’s Artarama and the Sacred Heart University School of Art and Design.

Honors biology classes are taking part in a collaborative lab with classes from New Canaan High School. Teams across both schools are collecting and analyzing data together and extending collaboration to a broader scientific community.

Junior trumpeter Jane Paknia was recently featured in the Weston Westport Voice. Jane is a member of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra (GBYO), where she is one of five trumpeters. Jane practices five hours every Saturday with GBYO. Last summer, she traveled with the WHS orchestra to Italy. Jane is a frequent soloist with the WHS jazz ensemble.

Coding student Bevin Benson has been selected as a 2017 Connecticut Affiliate winner of the Connecticut Affiliate of the National Center for Women in Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing. The Connecticut Affiliate selection committee has members from the academic, corporate and nonprofit sectors. Bevin is being recognized for her computing-related aspirations and for her demonstrated “outstanding aptitude and interest” in information technology and computing.

Spirit week took place the week of Jan. 30 and included such events as floor hockey, trivia night, and a winter pep rally. The pep rally featured a competitive student versus faculty basketball game as well as a dunk contest. There were a number of “spirit days,” including pajama day, sports jersey day, and a whiteout day for the basketball game against Barlow. All profits made from the various night activities went to Person-to-Person, a Darien-based organization that provides “emergency assistance for basic needs.”

Teen Peace Works, Women’s Empowerment and GLOW (Gay, Lesbian or

Whatever) were acknowledged with a proclamation by Weston’s Board of Selectmen on Feb. 7. The three clubs collaborated on organizing the WHS talent showcase in honor of National Teen Dating Abuse Awareness month.The talent showcase included artists, singers and musicians from Weston. WHS Company students performed improv scenes depicting unhealthy relationships. Counselors were on hand to engage the audience and discuss how people can avoid being victimized.