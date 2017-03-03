Himes calls for resignation of Jeff Sessions

Today, Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) released the following statement calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

“The position of Attorney General requires the very highest level of trust and faith from the American people. A man whose honesty and commitment to clarity and truth are in question cannot successfully occupy that role.

“Revelations in the past 24 hours have made it clear that Jeff Sessions does not have the credibility, clarity of thought or independence necessary to preside over the Department of Justice at a time when the Department will be called upon to investigate the many facets of Russian interference in our presidential election. His initial misrepresentations to the United States Senate regarding his contact with Russians during the Presidential campaign, coupled with his failure to correct the written record at any subsequent point, followed by his muddled responses in the past day disqualify him from the critical role of Attorney General.”

Issues with Sessions stem from comments he made during his confirmation hearing in January.

He was asked if there was any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign. Sessions responded he was “not aware of those activities,” and that he “did not have communications with the Russians.”

After news was released that Sessions had in fact had discussions with a Russian diplomat, Sessions recused himself yesterday from taking part in an FBI investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

President Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned on Feb. 13, amid allegations that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the same Russian diplomat with whom Sessions communicated.