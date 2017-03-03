The Weston Forum

Weston boy climbs stairs at Rockefeller Center to fight MS

By Weston Forum on March 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Benjamin Cruz trains for the vertical 5K stair run at Rockefeller Center.

Benjamin Cruz, a seventh grader at Weston Middle School, will join his father and others in climbing to the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Sunday, March 5.

The Climb to the Top event is a vertical 5K stair run in which runners climb 1,215 stairs to raise donations to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Ben, who is on the autism spectrum, has been running in charity running events for the past six years. He trains all year round.

Click HERE For more information about the 2017 Climb to the Top and to make a donation through Ben’s team page.

