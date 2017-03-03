Farmers’ market may be coming to Lachat Town Farm

The Weston Board of Selectmen discussed a proposal to operate a monthly farmers’ market at Lachat Town Farm at its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Lachat Town Farm Commission member Elizabeth Zeppernick presented the plan which calls for a market to be held at Lachat Town Farm on Godfrey Road West on the last Friday of each month from 4 to 8 p.m. Zeppernick said the market will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, children’s programs, and more.

The market would run from June until October. Zeppernick said they could possibly do winter markets if the barn on the farm was heated.

“The community has been asking for this,” said Zeppernick. “People have been asking about this happening and offering to volunteer to help.”

Zeppernick said 10 Westonites have already committed to helping host the market each month.

“We’re looking for vendors to be as local as we can get. The first vendors we’re approaching are in town,” said Zeppernick. “We’re going to look into vendors from Fairfield County; we’re not trying to reach across the state.”

She said they haven’t decided whether the market will be entirely organic, but added that anything not organic would be labeled properly.

She hopes the market will become a “social heart” of Weston, and said the concept is more an event than just a farmers’ market.

“You could go there and meet friends for dinner,” said Zeppernick. “I think it will be a huge draw for Weston.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel said the market “sounds like a lot of fun” and she believes it will take off quickly.

Selectman Dennis Tracey said the concept of the farmers’ market is impressive. “This very much evokes the ideas that Leon Lachat had when he transferred the property to us,” said Tracey.

Since the market adheres to the mission of the Lachat Town Farm, the board said there was no need for an official vote from the selectmen.