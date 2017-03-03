Weston has four Merit Scholarship finalists

Weston High School has four seniors who have met all the requirements to advance to finalist standing in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

They were selected from 16,000 semifinalists nationwide and will be considered for the National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2017.

To qualify as a finalist, the students must score in the top 1% of the Preliminary SAT (PSAT)/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The field is narrowed further based on a detailed scholarship application, which includes essays and information about the student’s extracurricular achievements, awards, and leadership positions. The finalists must also have outstanding academic records, be endorsed and recommended by a school official, and earn SAT scores that confirm their qualifying test performance.