The Weston Forum

Weston has four Merit Scholarship finalists

By Weston Forum on March 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

From left, Merit Scholarship finalists Elfine Dexter, Nicole Werner, Weston High School school counselors Arielle Luksberg, Meg Sullivan, finalists Eric Hirsch and Hamilton Forsythe.

From left, Merit Scholarship finalists Elfine Dexter, Nicole Werner, Weston High School school counselors Arielle Luksberg, Meg Sullivan, finalists Eric Hirsch and Hamilton Forsythe.

Weston High School has four seniors who have met all the requirements to advance to finalist standing in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

They were selected from 16,000 semifinalists nationwide and will be considered for the National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2017.

To qualify as a finalist, the students must score  in the top 1% of the Preliminary SAT (PSAT)/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The field is narrowed further based on a detailed scholarship application, which includes essays and information about the student’s extracurricular achievements, awards, and leadership positions. The finalists must also have outstanding academic records, be endorsed and recommended by a school official, and earn SAT scores that confirm their qualifying test performance.

Related posts:

  1. Mock Trial team competes at Nationals
  2. SLIDESHOW: Weston High School Class of 2016
  3. Depression: Speaking about the unspoken
  4. Weston teacher hopes to foster kindness

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post So you want to write a movie… Next Post Farmers' market may be coming to Lachat Town Farm
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress