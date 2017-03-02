Weston after-school activities canceled

In light of the ongoing power outage on the school campus, all after-school and evening activities have been canceled, according to Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie.

In an email to parents, McKersie said all schools will be dismissed at their regular times this afternoon. Buses will run on their normal schedules.

Access to school Road is currently open from both ends; however, McKersie advises parents to allow for extra time for entering the campus.

He said the schools are still operating on generators while awaiting for power to be restored.

Power has been restored to many homes, but as of 2:30 735 homes and the school campus in Weston were still out.