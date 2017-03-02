Weather update: Weston residents urged to stay inside till winds die down

Unexpected heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages throughout Weston this morning, including the school campus.
According to a spokesperson from Eversource, as of 11:30 there were 2,088 power outages in Weston. That is the most number of power outages in any town in Connecticut at this time.
Matt Brodacki, Sergeant in Charge of the Weston Police Department issued a statement saying several main roads, including Weston Road near the center of town, are closed and residents are asked to avoid the center of town which is still without power. “Due to the unexpected high winds residents are advised to avoid traveling today until the winds calm down. They are expected to subside around 1 p.m.,” Brodacki said
Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie sent an email to Weston families saying the schools are without power and are running on generators. “All students and staff are safe in their classrooms. Lunch will be provided for students who did not bring food,” he said.
Due to downed power lines, there is limited access to the campus. McKersie said he will send out a second message at 1 p.m. with an update regarding access to the campus and dismissal plans.
First Selectman Nina Daniel said she has been in contact with Eversource and was informed that the estimated time of power restoration is 1 p.m., with the schools being the first priority.
Power outages are particularly heavy on Weston Road, School Road, Old Hyde, Lords Highway, Newtown Turnpike, Birch Hill Road, Good Hill Road, River Road, Cartbridge Road, Valley Forge Road and Lyons Plain Road.
“For safety reasons, we recommend people stay off the roads until the winds die down and crews have a chance to clean things up,” Daniel said.