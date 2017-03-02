Weston divers

The Weston High boys swimming and diving team had several divers compete at the South-West Conference diving championships at Pomperaug High on Wednesday, March 1. Liam Simmons (second from right) placed first. Nikita Moffley (second from left) was 8th. Captain Andrew Bell (third from left) was ninth and Owen Simmons (far left) placed 11th. Parker Smith (far right) also competed unofficially.