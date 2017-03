As of 9:50 a.m., Eversource is reporting that 2,554 customers in Weston are without power. That number represents 67% of the town. The power outages are due to strong and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect until 11 a.m.

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.