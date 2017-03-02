To deal with state cuts, Weston selectmen add budget provisos

To deal with potential state budget cuts that could have a huge impact on Weston, the Board of Selectmen has sent the 2017-18 town and education budget proposals to the Board of Finance — with added provisos, or conditions.

The selectmen approved a $49.90-million education budget request, and a $12.84-million town budget request at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, each with a proviso attached.

The proviso for the town and capital budget states, “as and when sufficient information is received regarding state budget cuts and or increased expenses, the Board of Selectmen will make such budget reductions as are necessary and appropriate.”

The proviso in the school budget is the same, but with the cuts coming from the Board of Education rather than the selectmen.

Weston’s finance board will review the selectmen’s (town) budget on Monday, March 6. The education budget will be reviewed on Wednesday, March 8. According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, if the budgets are approved with no changes, it would represent a total 1.93% increase in spending from the current fiscal year with a mill rate increase of 2.28%.

“There is nothing wrong with our budgets,” said First Selectman Nina Daniel. “But the world is whirling around us at a state level. It raises serious questions about whether we’re doing the right thing by proceeding ahead.”

Daniel said the town is facing an “unpleasant reality” from the state of Connecticut.

“The question hanging over everyone’s head is, ‘What happens if.’ We need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” she said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposed state budget would require Weston to send $2.35 million to Hartford, one-third of the cost of the teacher pension program that the state has historically covered in full.

Additionally, Weston’s Education Cost Sharing grant from the state is expected to be zeroed out. Two years ago, the grant was $948,000.

The state budget has not yet been voted on by the state legislature, but according to Daniel, Weston’s three state elected officials, Rep. Adam Dunsby, Sen. Tony Hwang and Sen. Toni Boucher, have advised the town to prepare for the worst.

Daniel said the final decision on the state budget may not come until June, or possibly even later if the legislature cannot agree on a decision.

“We have to pass a budget in April,” said Selectman Dennis Tracey. “We don’t know if this money will be taken away from us. We can’t assume it’s not going to happen and it’s painful to assume that it is going to happen.”

Plan

School board Chair Ellen Uzenoff said it would be “irresponsible” to talk publicly about specific cuts that the schools would make if cuts became necessary.

“We don’t know what the dollar amount of the specifcs are,” said Uzenoff. “We’d be creating concern, fear and unrest if we specified cuts.”

Superintendent William McKersie said he is lining up “decision points” about what could be cut from the school budget if needed, but doesn’t believe it is necessary to make cuts prior to the state budget coming out.

“I would recommend against making pre-emptive cuts,” said McKersie, adding that any additional cuts are “problematic” but the school board would find funds to cut if it needed to.

Tracey said the provisos are about “having a plan” when push comes to shove. He said necessary cuts would need to come from both the school budget and the town budget instead of coming from only one source.

“Nothing that applies to the Board of Education doesn’t apply to us,” said Tracey. “We’re all in this together, it’s all one big pot.”

He said a lot of analysis needs to be done about “potential outcomes” to the state budget situation.

“If we pass a budget that will result in a significant supplemental tax increase, we will have to be ready for that,” said Tracey. “We need to do this with open communication with the public.”

After the finance board reviews the transmitted budget proposals, it will hold a public hearing to field questions from the community, on Wednesday, March 29, at Weston Middle School.

Weston’s Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) is Wednesday, April 19, at Weston High School. The budget will then be sent to a referendum vote for approval.