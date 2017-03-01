DOT makes strides on Rt. 57 in Weston

Due to a mild winter and consistent pressure from Weston residents, the construction project on Route 57, or Weston Road, has made strides in recent weeks, following a long period of inactivity.

“There has clearly been considerable work done there in the past month,” said First Selectman Nina Daniel. “I am pleased they’ve been communicating with us regularly regarding lane shifts and other aspects of the construction.”

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the work being done is a $3.3-million state-funded project to place two new culverts under the road to allow water from Kettle Creek to flow in a more efficient manner.

In recent weeks, the DOT has installed pipes under the road, repaved certain areas and set up retention systems for the next phases of the project. Coming up, they will begin “structure excavation” and start placing the culverts under the road.

Currently, the DOT is working at the first of two project sites near River Road. According to project engineer James Zaharevich, the next phase is to repeat the same process about 500 feet away at Timber Mill Lane.

Timber Mill Lane is farther north toward town center than the current project site.

“I think the Timber Mill Lane site will be easier to see by travelers than the current site,” said Zaharevich, who said the current site near River Road is around a curve and almost a blind spot.

Zaharevich said some of the delay was due to unknown Eversource ducts under the road at the site near River Road that needed to be supported. He said they have already checked to see if the same ducts are at the second site near Timber Mill Lane.

There are similar ducts at site two, but according to Zaharevich, the DOT has already taken precautions so there won’t be a similar delay.

Zaharevich declined to say when he thinks the first phase of the project will be completed and when work at the second site will begin, but he said the project is still on track for the estimated completion date of July 2018.

In November, the DOT tried to do work on the project overnight but residents called the town to complain about the noise. The project was delayed and due to scheduling conflicts wasn’t started again until early January.

“We have had substantial, regular interest from people in town about this project,” said Zaharevich. “Those who have called us have been very polite and I just try to reassure them that it isn’t that they were forgotten about.”

Daniel, who was concerned about the safety of the project site, is happy with the steps the DOT has taken to make the area safe.

“I was very relieved to see the large electronic, well-lit signs at both ends of the construction zone that gave clear warnings about what to expect,” said Daniel.

The signs warn motorists of upcoming construction and lane shifts and advise them to slow down.

“Overall I have seen a higher level of responsiveness and progress,” said Daniel. “I feel like the situation isn’t as dangerous as it was before.