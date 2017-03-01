Deadline extended for Young Writers Competition

The deadline for the seventh annual Young Writers Competition has been extended from Sunday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 5.

The competition is sponsored by the Easton Arts Council and is open to students from Easton, Redding, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Fairfield, Westport, and Weston.

All entries must be submitted to [email protected] no later than Sunday, March 5.

The topic for the competition is “Your most memorable hometown experience,” real or imagined. Entries can be prose, poetry, play, or screenplay.

Three $25 prizes will be awarded. Entries will be judged in three categories: elementary school, grades three to five; middle school, grades six to eight; and high school, grades nine to 12. Each entry will be evaluated on originality, quality of writing and interpretation of theme.

The judges will be award-winning Easton writers Elise Broach, Verne Gay and Karen Thorsen. Prize-winning entries will be announced on March 7 and read aloud at the Easton Arts Council’s Youth Art and Talent Show on Sunday, March 12.

A $5 entry fee plus an Easton Arts Council membership — family $30 or youth $10 — is required for all entrants. Family membership includes a professional-quality DVD of the Talent Show and Young Writers Award Ceremony. Submission forms are available at eastonartscouncil.org.

Upcoming events, submission forms, entry information, and membership fees may be mailed to EAC, P.O. Box 142, Easton CT 06612. For information, call Karen Thorsen, 203-261-4747.