Once the Weston High boys basketball team began to threaten, the competition answered in a big way in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Trojans, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, began to gain some momentum as halftime approached on Friday, Feb. 24. Taking this as a wake-up call, Pomperaug later regained its form, pulling far out of reach in the second half en route to an 82-50 win on its home court.

“They’re a good basketball team,” said Weston head coach Sam Moser, whose team lost to the Panthers by only six points during the regular season. “They can score and we didn’t do anything to stop them all night.”

An early basket by Hamilton Forsythe in the first quarter accounted for Weston’s only lead of the night. He hit two more shots in the time remaining, as the Trojans trailed just 9-6, but third-seeded Pomperaug then responded in a big way, with a 12-0 run.

Led by Josh McGettigan’s 10-point effort in the period, the Panthers took control and also effectively made use of the three-point shot in building a 21-6 lead after one quarter.

Forsythe’s putback and a layup by Nik Parker started the next frame, but the Panthers again responded, stretching the lead to 28-10 before Weston showed it would not go quietly for the rest of the half.

The visitors managed a 7-0 run in the last three minutes, ending with Parker’s layup off a steal by Christian Watanabe. The Trojans also benefited from Pomperaug’s shaky performance at the foul line, as it missed six of seven shots in the period, which also helped the Trojans cut the lead to 31-21 at halftime.

Any chance of a Weston comeback, however, soon disappeared shortly after the second half got underway. A 10-point effort by Pomperaug’s Chase Belden (including a pair of three-pointers) in the first two minutes helped keep his team up 39-29. The Panthers continued to make effective use of the three-point shot in the rest of the frame, outscoring the Trojans 15-6.

Up 54-35 going into the final frame, the Panthers continued to dominate, often leading by as many as 35 points late in the action.

“I thought we kept our heads about us,” said Moser. “We just got beat by a good team tonight.”

Forsythe led Weston with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Parker scored 13.

Christian Watanabe scored 11 with one three-pointer. Zach Clevenger (one three-pointer) and Josh Davidoff each scored five.

Jack McStocker had two.

Josh McGettigan led Pomperaug with 22 points.

Despite forcing a tie at the end of regulation time, Weston lost 71-68 to host Bunnell in overtime in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Stratford.

Weston trailed 20-12 at the end of the first quarter but cut the lead to four (31-27) by halftime.

The visitors took the lead in the third frame (45-40) but the Bulldogs were sparked by a 21-point effort in the rest of regulation time, which was enough to bring on overtime, where they outscored Weston 10-7.

Forsythe led all scorers with 32 points, including three three-pointers. He also had eight rebounds.

Parker scored 24 and led in rebounds with 11. Watanabe scored 11 with one three-pointer and had three steals on defense.

Clevenger sank one free throw for Weston, which will now take part in the state Class M tournament starting next week.