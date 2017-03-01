In its best defensive performance of the season, the Weston High girls basketball team defeated Lewis Mills of Burlington 45-18 in the first round of the state Class M tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Weston, the 16th seed, held a 13-8 lead after one quarter before its zone defense held the 17th-seeded Spartans to a field goal and three free throws in the next frame to go up 24-13 at halftime.

When play resumed, the Trojans went on a 21-0 run that was stopped with less than a minute to go in the game when the Spartans hit a three-pointer.

Claire DiMarco led Weston with 16 points. Katie Orefice had 10.

Grace Toner scored six and Bridget Angus sank five. Georgia Burkard had four and Jen Welsh (pictured) and Kate Joyce each had two.

Weston will visit top-seeded Suffield on Friday at 7 p.m.